Fly from Male` to Dhaka on Sri Lankan Airlines

Limited seats are available on 15th September for Male` to Dhaka (Bangladesh) via Colombo on Sri Lankan Airlines.

Flight Schedule

Schedules are subjected to change on government regulations and operational reasons.

Economy class oneway fare starts from USD 513.00. The flight has a baggage allowance of 30kg. Fares are subjected to change on the availability of seats and currency fluctuation.

Health Requirements :

All passengers are required to register at https://imuga.immigration.gov.mv/ 24hrs prior arrival to the Maldives

If the passenger is holding a Negative PCR test result taken within 72hrs to the flight, will be allowed for home quarantine. Unless passenger has to go for Institutional quarantine.

For inquires : (08.30am to 05.00pm)

Call 3310111 / 3345033

Email [email protected]

Full details are available at the link below:

