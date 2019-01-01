Director of Asseyri Prison suspended over alleged corruption

Maldives Correctional Service (MCS), on Friday, suspended Mohamed Shaheen, the Director of Asseyri Prison in Himmafushi, Kaafu Atoll, over allegations of corruption.

MCS is yet to reveal further information as the matter is being investigated by authorities.

According to local media Mihaaru, Shaheen was allegedly suspended for conducting work on several unrelated go-downs through an infrastructural development project of the prison, as well as utilizing state funds to illegally expand a water processing plant co-managed by the Prison Cooperative Society (PRISCO).

The project, in which Shaheen allegedly siphoned funds from, was financed through the Public Sector Investment Programme (PSIP).

