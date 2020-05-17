‘Eid Mubarak’, Summer Island Maldives hosts virtual celebrations

Resort holiday destination Summer Island Maldives, on the conclusion of the holy Islamic fasting month of Ramadan, held virtual celebrations to commemorate Eid al-Fitr, on Sunday.

Broadcasted through the resort’s social media channels, Summer Island celebrated the festivities with a bodu-beru (traditional drum) show and a special song orchestrated by the resort.

Placing a strong emphasis on arts, culture and heritage, Summer Island has closely observed Eid celebrations over the past few years with its Maldivian staff performing traditional processions, dances and games, including ‘Bodumas beynun’, ‘Koadi jehun’, ‘Dhafi negun’ and more.

According to the resort, the celebrations have become a “big hit” amongst staff, foreign tourists, and Maldivians. Summer Island records increasing numbers of locals who travel to the resort for Eid.

“This year we miss our guests – especially the children visiting us and enjoying Eid. Even though we do not have any guests, we are still celebrating Eid”, said Summer Island’s Resort Manager Mari Shareef.

“Eid Mubarak to everyone!”, she concluded.

Summer Islands decision to host virtual celebrations came as a result of the restrictive measures enacted due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Built on the island of Ziyaaraifushi, Summer Island is one of the oldest resorts in the country. Kaimoo group acquired the island in 1996, branding Ziyaaraifushi as the then-Summer Island Village. In 2015, the island was rebuilt from the ground up and rebranded into Summer Island Maldives.

The resort was recently awarded the Holiday Check Gold Award as one of Maldives’ most popular resort destinations. Moreover, Summer was also awarded South Asia’s Leading Beach Resort and Maldives’ Leading Beach Resort at 2017, 2018, and 2019 South Asian Travel Awards (SATA).

Summer Island Maldives also installed the world’s largest 3–D printed reef, in a bid to help corals adapt to a warming climate. The project is part of the resort’s environmental initiatives, which include bans on plastic bottles, bags and drinking straws, in addition to the transition towards solar energy.

