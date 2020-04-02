Economic Ministry Commences Some Services Despite Office Closure

Economic Ministry has announced that they will commence some of their services from 5th April despite the office closure.

The Ministry will provide business registration services every day except Fridays from 9:00 to 13:00.

The services include registering the business name, registering private businesses, issuing corporate profile sheet, categorizing small and medium-sized businesses, registering logo and seals, registering trademarks, registering business activities.

In addition to this, the Ministry will also provide live chat services for information inquiries from 9:00 to 13:00 every day except Friday.

The government has been closed for nearly three weeks in order to contain and mitigate the COVID-19 spread in the Maldives.

