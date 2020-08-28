DR. Mohamed Shifan, Maldives’ Only Surgical Oncologist Joins ADK Hospital

ADK has announced that Dr Mohamed Shifan, Consultant Oncosurgeon has joined the team at the hospital. Dr Shifan is the first and only surgical Oncologist in the country, founded and Heads the Department of Oncology at IGMH.

Dr Mohamed Shifan earned his Master’s Degree in General Surgery from Tribhuvan University Nepal, where he was also won the prestigious award for ‘Best All Around Resident Doctor’, which is an annual award selected amongst all the specialities at the Postgraduate Medical Center. He carries with him over 14 years of experience in the filed.

While being the co-founder of Maldives Association of Surgeons, he is also an Executive Member of Asian Society of Oncology, Exco Member at Society of Healthcare Education and Member at Cancer Society Maldives.

His areas of interest and expertise include surgical oncology; Gl malignancies; breast and thyroid including conservation surgeries and reconstruction; and head and neck complex dissections and reconstruction.

