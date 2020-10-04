DhiraaguPay as a Digital Payment Partner for MIRA

Dhiraagu the leading digital service provider in the Maldives has signed an agreement with Maldives Inland Revenue Authority (MIRA) allowing customers to make payments conveniently via DhiraaguPay.

As part of the company’s drive to contribute towards a cashless economy, the payment partner agreement was signed at a ceremony held today at MIRA together with Dhiraagu’s Chief Financial Officer, Mr Robin Wall, and Deputy Commissioner General of Taxation, Ms Asma Shafeeu.

With DhiraaguPay as a payment option, customers can enjoy a more seamless and convenient experience when making the payments to MIRA. Apart from the convenience, customers can also benefit from instant settlement and real-time status updates via the portal. Both individuals and companies can now pay their vehicle, vessel, or company fees, violation charges, and zakat-al-mal through DhiraaguPay option available on ‘VaaruPay’ with two simple steps.

“We are committed to enrich our customers’ digital experience and drive the nation towards a digital payments society. Hence, it gives us great pleasure to be a payment partner of MIRA and to provide a convenient, secure, and reliable means of payment option for our customers. This eliminates the need to visit MIRA Collection Centres and allows them to make payments at their convenience via DhiraaguPay.” commented Mr. Robin Wall, Chief Financial Officer at Dhiraagu.

Deputy Commissioner General of Taxation, Ms. Asma Shafeeu commented, “It is our pleasure to welcome DhiraaguPay onboard as a payment partner for VaaruPay. This is part of our efforts to make MIRA’s services as convenient and accessible to taxpayers as possible. This digital wallet will provide greater convenience to taxpayers in making their payments. We are looking forward to enhancing customers’ digital payment journey with DhiraaguPay, and to introducing more such payable services in the future.”

Currently, there are over 300 registered merchants which include restaurants, shops, salons, hospitals, and clinics across the country accepting DhiraaguPay service. All Dhiraagu mobile customers and even customers on any other local network will be eligible to use DhiraaguPay service to pay bills, transfer cash, and more.

Dhiraagu continues to play a pivotal role in enriching lives and driving customers towards a seamless digital experience through fruitful collaborations.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives