Dhiraagu Launches ‘NowMV’ App

Dhiraagu has launched a mobile application called ‘NowMV’ to provide important information and content relevant to the daily lifestyle of Maldivians.

Setting prayer alarms, searching for new recipes, getting news updates, and setting important reminders are things people do on a daily basis via different apps on digital devices. Hence, Dhiraagu has introduced ‘NowMV’ through which all the aforementioned activities can be done in one app, without having to go to several apps.

‘NowMV’ is available from both the App Store and Play Store. In addition to that, via the app customers who use ‘Dhiraagu Pay’ can easily pay Zakat.

Dhiraagu has stated that they are working on further improving the app and to include features required by the customers.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives