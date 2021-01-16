Crossroads Maldives Becomes First Partner of Maldives Border Miles!

Crossroads Maldives has become the very first partner of the Maldives Border Miles, the world’s first nationwide loyalty program for tourists.

Maldives Border Miles is an initiate of Maldives Immigration and developed with the Ministry of Tourism, Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) and Maldives Airports Company Limited (MACL).

Tourists can register to the program and start earning points by travelling to the Maldives from 1st January 2021. Once a tourist is registered as a member of the program, they will earn points based on the duration of stay, visits to celebrate their special occasions, visits on local occasions of the Maldives, frequency of visits, and other aspects.

Members of the program will get benefits based on their tier status. They shall earn a certain amount of points to reach each tier; 500 points for Aida (Bronze Tier), 2,000 points for Antara (Silver Tier) and 4,000 points for Abaarana (Gold Tier), which will be defined by a set variety of rewards, services or benefits, increasing in value as members progress with the loyalty status.

The introduction of Maldives Border Miles will flourish the Maldives as a tourist destination and attract key tourism markets across the world. Furthermore, it is also a golden opportunity for repeaters to rediscover the best of Maldives and get the most out of their visit to the sunny side of life.

Registered tourist facilities and other business entities providing services to tourists can enrol as a partner of Maldives Border Miles. Partners can provide discounts or privileged services of their choice for the tiers in the program. Interested parties are requested to email Maldives Immigration ([email protected]) and they will contact to discuss the offers proposed by parties for each tier.

Crossroads Maldives opened in late 2019 and features two lifestyle hotels, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives and SAii Lagoon Maldives – Curio Collection by Hilton, both of which have direct access to extensive facilities at The Marina @ Crossroads, an 800-metre lifestyle area and beach walk featuring retail, entertainment and dining outlets.

The facilities include a 30 berth quay, complete with world-class⁠ amenities and exclusive concierge services⁠, the Junior Beach Club and Camp, the Crossroads Event Hall, Maldives Discovery Centre, and Marine Discovery Centre – the project’s environmental and educational hub.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives