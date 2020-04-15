COVID-19 Updates for 21st May

Maldives has reported 1,216 cases of COVID-19, with 1,121 active cases, 91 recoveries, and 4 fatalities.

Here are the latest updates on COVID-19

Announcements by HPA

Additional 30 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by HPA.

Taza Water company halts operations after 6 employees tests positive for COVID-19.

Immigration grants exempt visa overstay fine

Exemption on visa overstay fine of expatriates have been granted until the end of June, stated Maldives Immigration.

Immigration noted that foreign nationals in the Maldives on a tourist visa, dependent visa, work visa and other visas were facing difficulties in extending their visas due to the closure of government offices and the lockdown on the capital.

237 Foreign nationals repatriated from the Maldives

190 Indonesians and 47 European have been repatriated from the Maldives on 21st May, according to immigration.

The Indonesians were evacuated on board an Indonesian airline flight, while the Europeans will be travelling to their home countries through the Sri Lankan capital Colombo.

CMEC donates PPEs and other protective equipment

China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) has donated PPEs and other protective equipment to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Gender, Family, and Social Services, Maldives Immigration, and Maldives Customs Service.

Items donated by CMEC include PPEs, face masks, and goggles.

Qatar welcomes NATO initiative to airlift coronavirus supplies

Qatar has welcomed NATO’s initiative to airlift needed medical and humanitarian supplies in support of the UN’s efforts in fighting the pandemic.

Iran says 10,000 of its health workers infected with COVID-19

About 10,000 Iranian health workers have been infected with coronavirus, deputy health minister says.

Airlines to follow ticket price rules as India resumes some flights

Airlines should stick to ticket price guidelines issued by India’s civil aviation ministry when they restart some domestic flights, two months after air travel was halted due to the pandemic, the ministry has said.

