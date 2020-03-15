COVID-19: Several airport staff under isolation

President’s Office’s Communications Undersecretary Mabrouq Abdul Azeez revealed on Monday that several airport staff were isolated in relation to the suspected COVID-19 case in Cinnamon Hakuraa Hura Maldives.

Speaking at a press conference by the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC), Mabrouq stated that the results of samples taken from a foreign national at the resort, who exhibited coronavirus-like symptoms, were still pending.

However, authorities identified individuals that came into contact with the suspected patient and ordered them to self-isolate as a precaution to curb the possible spreading of the virus. Those in isolation include:

– 17 staff of Maldives Customs Service

– 41 staff of Maldives Airports Company Ltd ( MACL)

– One staff of Maldives Immigration

– Three staff of Trans Maldivian Airways

Mabrouq also disclosed that authorities isolated asymptomatic Maldivian that returned to the country on March 20. Contract tracing is currently underway in capital Male’ to identify other people the individual might have been in contact with.

Two buildings in the capital city are also under monitoring as some of the residents were identified as direct contacts of Belgium footballer Marouane Fellaini, who tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning to China from holidaying in the Maldives.

In addition to Cinnamon Hakuraa Hura Maldives, the Health Protection Agency (HPA) is also monitoring Anantara Dhigu, Adaaran Select Hudhuran Fushi, Adaaran Club Rannalhi and Club Med Kanifinolhu, along with Bodufulhadhoo Island, Alif Alif Atoll and the liveaboard ‘Equator’ over suspected coronavirus cases.

The Maldives now has 13 confirmed and eight active cases of COVID-19. The country recorded its first two recoveries on March 20, and the third on March 21. Two more recoveries were reported on Monday.

No Maldivians have tested positive for the virus as of yet. So far, only tourists and resort employees have confirmed infections with no local transmissions.

The World Health Organization has classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. The novel coronavirus has infected more than 350,600 and claimed over 15,300 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, more than 100,500 have recovered.

