HPA puts Hudhuran Fushi under monitoring over suspected virus case

Health Protection Agency (HPA) enacted monitoring measures on Adaaran Select Hudhuran Fushi late Sunday over a suspected case of COVID-19.

The agency stated that samples were taken from a Maldivian, who developed coronavirus-like symptoms, for testing. The individual is now under home-isolation.

The resort will be on lockdown per protocol until the agency receives the test results.

HPA is also monitoring Anantara Dhigu, Adaaran Club Rannalhi, Cinnamon Hakuraa Hura Maldives, and Club Med Kanifinolhu along with Bodufulhadhoo Island, Alif Alif Atoll and the liveaboard ‘Equator’ over suspected coronavirus cases.

The Maldives, as with most countries, has also moved to quarantine areas with suspected cases, and isolate suspected and confirmed cases alike. The country has closed operations of all guesthouses and restricted incoming travel originating from seriously affected countries. However, despite public pressure to do so, the country is yet to issue a lockdown blocking all incoming travel from other countries.

As such, resort employees continue to face the highest risk of exposure to the virus.

The Maldives currently has 13 confirmed and 10 active cases of COVID-19. The country recorded its first two recoveries last Friday, and the third on Saturday. No Maldivians have tested positive for the virus as of yet. So far, only tourists and resort employees have confirmed infections with no local transmissions.

The World Health Organization has classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. The novel coronavirus has infected more than 338,700 and claimed over 14,600 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, more than 99,000 have recovered.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Google News