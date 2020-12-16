COVID-19 Related Government Expenditure Has Reached MVR 2.72 Billion

The latest statistics show that total COVID-19 related state expenditure has reached MVR 2.72 billion. Of this, MVR 1.3 billion has been spent on health and social efforts.

According to the weekly COVID-19 spending report by the Ministry of Finance, a total of MVR 1,342.6 million was spent on health and social efforts by 10th December, which is a 0.4 per cent increase from the previous week.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has had the highest total expenditure so far, at MVR 871.7 million. With total spending of MVR 228.2 million in COVID-19 health and social efforts, the Ministry of Health comes second while state-run Indhira Gandhi Memorial Hospital (IGMH) has spent a total of MVR 85.9 million on the pandemic response efforts.

Further COVID-19 health and social spending thus far are as follows:

Maldives Immigration – MVR 0.9 million

Maldives National Defence Force – MVR 42.3 million

Maldives Police Service – MVR 24.3 million

Ministry of Foreign Affairs – MVR 6.8 million

Ministry of Gender, Family and Social Affairs – MVR 3.4 million

Ministry of National Planning and Infrastructure – MVR 37.3 million

Ministry of Higher Education – MVR 3.3 million

National Social Protection Agency – MVR 8.4 million

National Drug Agency – MVR 1.1 million

Disaster Management Fund – MVR 84.1 million

Tourism Activities Implementation Fund – MVR 29 million

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives