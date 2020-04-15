COVID-19: Maldives records 127 recoveries

Health Protection Agency (HPA) on Saturday, announced that a total of 127 individuals had recovered from COVID-19.

Speaking at a daily press conference held at the NEOC, President’s Office’s Communications Undersectary stated that three new recoveries were recorded on Saturday.

The capital city of Malé, one of the most densely populated cities in the world, has recorded a significant increase in COVID-19 cases since recording its first local transmission on April 15.

The Maldives currently records 1,313 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,182 active cases. The country has also reported four fatalities to date.

WHO has classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. The new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 5.36 million people and claimed over 342,122 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, 2.18 million people have recovered.

