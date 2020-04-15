Maldives’ COVID-19 cases exceed 1300 as 39 more test positive

The total number of individuals that tested positive for COVID-19 in the Maldives topped 1,300 on Saturday.

Speaking at the daily virtual press conference held by the National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC), President Office’s Communications Undersecretary Mabrouq Abdul Azeez disclosed that 39 additional cases were confirmed within the day.

According to the agency, the newly confirmed cases (MAV1275 to MAV1313) consist of 16 locals, 15 Bangladeshi citizens, seven Indian citizens and one Sri Lankan.

With this development, Maldives currently records 1,313 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,182 active cases. The country has reported four fatalities and a total of 127 recoveries till date.

Maldives’ capital Malé, one of the most densely populated cities in the world, has recorded a significant increase in COVID-19 since confirming its first local transmission of the virus on April 15.

WHO has classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. The new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 5.36 million people and claimed over 342,122 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, 2.18 million people have recovered.

