COVID-19: Maldives confirms 14 more cases, 32 recoveries

Health Protection Agency (HPA) confirmed late Thursday, an additional 14 cases of COVID-19 and 32 recoveries.

According to the agency, the new cases (MAV1963 – MAV1976) comprises of five Maldivians, eight Bangladeshi nationals and one Sri Lankan citizen.

The locals include five females of which one is a minor and four are aged between 25 and 46. The Bangladeshi nationals are males between the ages of 20 and 55, while the Sri Lankan national is aged 20-years-old.

Meanwhile, the number of total recoveries in the Maldives has now risen to 1,153 with this development.

✳️ COVID-19 Case Updates As of 06:00 PM Confirmed an additional 14 cases of COVID-19 infections in Maldives – 05 Maldivians

– 08 Bangladeshis

– 01 Sri Lankan Total number of cases: 1,976 pic.twitter.com/PnE9DqjWWX — Health Protection Agency (@HPA_MV) June 11, 2020

As one of the most densely populated cities in the world, Maldives’ capital Malé recorded a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in the first week following the first confirmed local transmission on April 15.

However, the number of recoveries has been significantly on the rise in recent weeks, with over 58 per cent now recovered.

The Maldives presently records a total of 1,976 confirmed cases, out of which 813 are active cases of COVID-19. The country records 1,153 recoveries and eight deaths.

WHO has classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. The new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 7.5 million people and claimed over 421,393 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, 3.8 million people have recovered.

