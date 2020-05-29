Conrad Maldives Rangali Island shows off newly designed villas

The iconic Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is making a big splash with its fresh new villa designs, which have been overseen by Yuji Yamazaki Architecture.

The Maldives is home to one of the Conrad brand’s most famous hotels, the Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, which famously made headlines in the world of hospitality design for its unparalleled underwater Muraka suite. Well, it’s back in the news again, this time with a host of newly redesigned villas that offer Conrad’s exclusive style of accommodation to an even wider variety of clientele. We find out more.

Yuji Yamazaki Architecture returns to the Maldives

A well-known resort located in an idyllic tropical getaway, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island consists of overwater villas connected to common areas on the hotel’s very own private island, and epitomises exclusive luxury, making it popular with discerning travellers the world overlooking to experience the good life. However, the lodgings in the hotel perhaps did not cater as fully to every different type of traveller as the owners and operators would have liked, so they have taken the bold step of revising their room offerings and coming up with five new room types, achieved by redesigning some of the existing villas onsite. For this, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island enlisted New York-based architectural practice Yuji Yamazaki Architecture, which was also responsible for creating the property’s underwater suite, the world-famous The Muraka.

Stefano Ruzza, general manager of Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, said: “Our pioneering innovative hospitality to cater to the passion points and needs of our guests is the cornerstone of this resort. We are thrilled to debut new villa categories to discerning travellers, marking the beginning of the next chapter of Rangali history and our commitment to driving the evolution of travel to the Maldives.”

A fresh new start

The concept behind the new villas revolves around subtlety, minimalism and harmony. The villas are executed in a neutral palette, using natural materials and clean lines to create a calm and comforting environment that puts the focus squarely on what is to be experienced outside the confines of the villa’s enclosure. Sun, sea, sky and sand are the real stars of the show at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, and the design of the new villa types really highlights this.

Five new room types have come out of this redesign process, and the new collection of accommodations is intended to offer something for everyone, from couples celebrating a special occasion to families and groups of friends who want to indulge in a luxurious getaway and have the privacy and exclusivity of their very own villa.

New room types

In addition, a few Deluxe Beach Villas have been converted into Two-Bedroom Deluxe Beach Villas, which now feature a private garden, luxurious internal bathroom, outdoor rain shower and floor-to-ceiling glazing. And the resort’s popular Retreat Water Villas have been reinvented as the Grand Water Villa. Part of the redesign of the water villas means that the entrance living room can also be used as a bedroom if necessary, meaning more people can be accommodated within this room type.

One of the biggest transformations, meanwhile, is that of the ever-popular Family Villas into the Two-Bedroom Grand Water Villas, one with a pool and one without. These room types can accommodate up to four people, and offer stunning views out over the pristine waters of the Indian Ocean.

(Photos: Conrad Maldives Rangali Island) Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Google News