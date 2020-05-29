Janice Tan Joins Vakkaru Maldives as DOSM

Janice Tan has joined the Vakkaru Maldives as Director of Sales and Marketing.

Janice’s career in hospitality began at the Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok about twenty years ago. She has since worked in Beijing and Singapore, but most of her time has been spent at different resorts in the Maldives working with Anantara, Accor and Como.

With parents who worked in the airline industry, Janice has travelled extensively and lived in Switzerland, Italy, Greece, the US and France.

With Vakkaru, Janice will be based between Singapore and Maldives.

Janice said, “I am so excited to join the team at Vakkaru Maldives, a privately owned and managed resort where exceptional attention to detail and a passion for unsurpassed hospitality is integral to everything, and a commitment to ensuring loved ones can interact and reconnect in tranquillity underpins every service and interaction.”

The Vakkaru Maldives is located in Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, just 30 minutes by seaplane from Malé International Airport.

