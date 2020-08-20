Completion of Gulhifalhu Port will Bring in International Shipping Lines

The port being developed in Gulhifalhu will provide access to main shipping lines in the world to operate to the Maldives and will lead to economic development in the country, said Managing Director of Maldives State Shipping (MSS), Abdullah Saeed.

He said that the biggest benefit after the port is developed and first opened would be the faster clearance of goods. The port will be able to dock 4 or 5 ships at once. This opens up the pathway for main international shipping lines to directly operate to the Maldives.

According to Maldives Ports Limited, the upcoming development of the Gulhifalhu Port Project is a pivotal project that will help to overcome the congestion at Malé Commercial Harbour and improve the cost of logistics of goods and services in the country.

During 2019, Ministry of Economic Development announced that the consultancy work for the Gulhifalhu International Port development project had commenced. The government had said that the port will be fully operational by 2022.

