Canned Tuna Sales Surge To Record High in Ramadan – MIFCO

Maldives Industrial Fishing Company (MIFCO) has revealed that the sale of their canned tuna products has reached a record high during this year’s Ramadan.

According to MIFCO, the demand for canned tuna is usually high during Ramadan but during this year the demand for canned tuna products was much higher compared to previous years’ Ramadan months. In order to cater to the high demand for canned products, the company was fully prepared in advance. Before the start of Ramadan, canned tuna stock was supplied to the islands across the country and delivered to their outlets without any shortage.

Moreover, the company highlighted that this year’s Ramadan was a new experience for the company as they had to continue operations during the lockdown in the Greater Male’ Region due to spread of COVID-19 in the Maldives. Despite the challenges, the company managed to cater to its customers’ demands. MIFCO appreciated their hardworking employees and partners for the smooth operation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company noted that they are preparing for the “new normal” as the government has started easing lockdown measures in the Greater Male’ Region. Safety measures are being taken into consideration as their operations resume. Measures such as disinfection of goods transported between sites, ensuring that their workers from different sites do not come into contact with each other during their work will be practised during the pandemic. Additionally, hand wash stations are readily available at all MIFCO sites and employees are subjected to mandatory temperature screenings.

