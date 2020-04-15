Banks to provide services on 19th and 20th April

Maldives Monetary Authority (MMA) has announced that banks will be open for service on 19th and 20th April.

The government has implemented a 14-day lockdown in the Greater Male’ area due to the spread of COVID-19. MMA has stated even though there is a lockdown, banks will be open on 19th and 20th April to provide essential services.

On these two days, banks will be open from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. Banks will be providing essential services, such as TT requests, Payroll requests, RTGS transfers, and money transfer services.

MMA urges to opt for online platforms for services that are provided online.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives