Bank of Maldives to Open for Two Days Amid Lockdown

Bank of Maldives (BML) has announced that the bank will open on 27th and 29th April from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, to provide essential services.

BML will be essential services including international transfers, payroll services, Cheque processing for ATM cheques, and local bank transfer services. BML has stated that if requests are received after the cut-off times, they will be processed on the next working day.

BML also stated that international transfers and local transfers received by 11 am will be processed on the same day.

In addition to that, Payroll requests from BML accounts received by 11 am will be processed on the same day. Payroll requests received from other bank accounts will be processed on the same day if received by 10 am.

Also, RTGS (transfers above MVR100,000) requests received through internet banking by 11.30 am will be processed on the same day. And MRTGS requests received by email by 11.30 am will be processed on the same day.

BML has noted that cash services will not be available from their branches, and customers with permits can continue using ATMs for cash withdrawal and deposits.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives