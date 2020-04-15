Government to Pay MVR 5,000 As Unemployment Benefit

Economic Minister Fayyaz Ismail has said that the government has decided to pay MVR 5,000 per month as unemployment benefits to those who lost their jobs due to COVID-19.

The spread of COVID-19 has caused has a toll on the global and the Maldivian economy. To reduce costs during this time, companies have started to reduce the salary of employees and sending some employees on no-pay leave. Some companies have even dismissed employees due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Hence, the government decided to provide unemployment benefits for three months to those who lost their jobs to COVID-19.

While speaking in the parliamentary Committee on National Security & Foreign Relations, Economic Minister that the government has decided to provide MVR 5000 per month for three months from April, May, and June.

Economic Minister highlighted that around 1,300 people have registered in the jobcentre with cases of redundancies, wage cuts, and no pay leaves.

