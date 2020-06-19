Bank of Maldives to Install ATM’s in Four Islands

Bank of Maldives has announced plans to install new ATMs in N. Kendhikulhudhoo, K. Guraidhoo, AA. Thoddoo, and Th. Thimarafushi as part of its plan to expand its network to support local communities. This is part of a wider network expansion plan, with additional self-service ATMs and banking services to be introduced in the coming months.

The new ATMs will facilitate individuals and businesses to deposit and transfer money on a 24/7 basis and will be equipped with the latest security features to ensure safe and secure banking.

BML’s CEO and Managing Director Tim Sawyer commented, “As part of financial inclusion strategy, we continue to make significant investments to provide modern banking solutions across the country. While we did face logistical challenges due to COVID, we have now received the ATMs and are in the process of transporting and installing these in the respective locations. We look forward to completing the work over the next few weeks.”

With a nationwide network of 38 branches across all 20 atolls, 55 Self Service Banking Centres, 116 ATMs, 277 agents and a full suite of Digital Banking services, Bank of Maldives is committed to supporting individuals, businesses and communities across the Maldives.

