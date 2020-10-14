Back in the Game! Velana International Airport Sees Busiest Day Since Border Reopening

With a record number of flight movements, Maldives’ main Velana International Airport (VIA) has witnessed the busiest day since the island nation reopened borders on 15th July.

As per the statistics by Maldives Airports Company Limited (MACL), 147 flight movements were recorded on October 11. This included 39 runway movements and 108 seaplane movements. This marks the single-most number of flight movements recorded in the past 3 months. The airport has seen a steady increase in passenger traffic since the borders reopened.

After consistent measures in their fight against COVID-19, Velana International Airport (VIA) has also received the much-awaited “Airport Health Accreditation” by Airport Council International (ACI). As per MACL, this has boosted the customer confidence for the airport.

Velana International Airport is the 2nd airport in the Asia Pacific Region to receive the ACI Airport Health Accreditation. The certification was awarded by a special letter sent to CEO&MD Mr Gordon Stewart by ACI World’s Director General Mr Luis Felipe de Oliveira on 31st August 2020.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives