Asian Development Bank Approves $73m Finance to Develop Waste Treatment Facility

The beautiful island nation of the Maldives is one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations.

But getting a grip on the mountains of solid waste generated from tourist resorts and an expanding local population has put the environment and living standards at risk.

Asian Development Bank has approved a $73 million loan & grant to the Maldives to develop a waste treatment facility using waste-to-energy technology and disposal infrastructure for the Greater Malé region and neighbouring outer islands.

The project will be a pivotal component of an integrated solid waste management system, which will improve public and environmental health, especially ocean health.

