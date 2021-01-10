Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi to Reopen in March 2021

Get ready to experience a holiday in the tropics beyond compare at Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi when they reopen from 1st March 2021.

Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi, blessed with thriving vegetation and pristine waters, the Island of White Gold finds itself in peaceful seclusion in the North Male Atoll making it an ideal Maldives beach resort. Set in 83 acres of lush tropical beach property near Kani Beach on Lhohifushi Island the resort’s design enables it to blend into its surroundings being one of the best resort in the Maldives.

The resort offers two distinct styles of elegant accommodation with their range of lavish Maldives villas. Both variants are equipped with the latest facilities merged with furnishing and design that exudes a colourful yet elegant ambience for the perfect blend of fun and relaxation. Guests residing at their Beach Villas will be able to enjoy splendid views of the captivating horizon along with comfortable bedding and elegant furniture. Ocean Villas at Adaaran Select Hudhuran Fushi will place you atop the azure waters presenting the opportunity to examine the activity happening beneath the waves.

Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi boasts a multi-faceted dining experience with spectacular views accompanying almost every meal. Indulge in a candlelit dinner or celebrate and sip a glass of wine and relax to the soothing sounds of the ocean at the Sunset Bar and Restaurant, the resort’s signature cafe. Themed buffet-style meals at the resort restaurants offer a combination of Maldivian and international cuisines to tempt discerning tastes nightly.

The resort is also one of the best surf holiday resorts in the Maldives with a perfect left breaking down one side of the island and six other world-class waves just a short boat ride away making it the ideal location for Maldives water sports activities.

The resort temporarily suspended their operations due to the travel restrictions imposed by the government and throughout the world as a result of the pandemic. Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi will open with hygiene and safety measures in place as per the guidelines of Maldives HPA.

Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi is under Adaaran Resorts Group, one of the largest hotel chains in the Maldives.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives