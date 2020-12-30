5 percent of Maldives’ population receives COVID-19 vaccine

Health Protection Agency (HPA), on Thursday night, revealed that the COVISHIELD vaccine has been administered to five per cent of the total Maldivian population.

To date, 25,327 people have been vaccinated, out of the 500,000 people who live in the Maldives, including its expatriate population.

According to the agency, 5,166 people were vaccinated on Thursday alone, marking the largest number of individuals inoculated in a single day, since the state kicked off the vaccination programme on February 1.

The government is first vaccinating frontline staff along with senior citizens over the age of 55. In addition, the vaccine is also being administered to patients receiving treatment for long-term health complications between the age of 45 and 55.

Maldives is administering the COVISHIELD vaccine, manufactured by the world’s largest vaccine producer Serum Institute of India, using a formula prepared in a collaborative effort by Oxford University and AstraZeneca. India gifted 100,000 doses of the vaccine to the Maldives in January.

British Medicine and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency approved the vaccine on December 30, 2020.

