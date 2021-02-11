Secluded Maldives Villa Bliss with All-Inclusive Dining & Daily Free-Flow Drinks

Get up close to the Indian Ocean with a relaxing stay at the secluded South Palm Resort Maldives — a serene island gem sparkling in the remote waters of the Addu Atoll. Bordered by palm-fringed, powder-white shores and a crystal-clear lagoon, this tranquil sanctuary offers an idyllic escape that feels a million miles from everyday life.

Each beautifully appointed villa boasts breathtaking ocean vistas, treating you to the blissful sound of lapping waves from sunrise to sunset — while the fabulous Banyan Restaurant offers a delicious selection of local and international cuisine, ensuring your tastebuds are well taken care of throughout your stay. At South Palm Resort Maldives, everyone’s version of paradise is catered for: fulfil your adventurous side with an exciting range of watersports, explore the colourful underwater world on a diving excursion or treat your mind and body to a rejuvenating experience in the Maldives’ only floating spa treatment rooms.

Beach & Water Villa Combo: Can’t decide between the Beach Villa Upgrade with direct beach access and the overwater Water Villa Upgrade? Choose the Beach & Water Villa Combo and enjoy the best of both worlds, splitting your stay between the two (equal split for even nights, extra night in the Beach Villa for uneven nights).

All-Inclusive Upgrade: Treat yourself to an all-inclusive package, available for all villa types, and enjoy unlimited dining and free-flow premium drinks, including select top-shelf spirits, cocktails, wine, beer, soft drinks and more, for the duration of your stay.

On honeymoon? All honeymooners will be treated to the following romantic additional inclusions: one-time evening villa turndown and flower decoration service, delicious tropical fruit basket on arrival, and one-time private dinner for two served on the resort’s blissful beachfront.

