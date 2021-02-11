Sparkhub, Three years on.

Techstars Startup Weekend Maldives

This event was the genesis for Sparkub’s creation in 2017 when a group of community leaders, which included the four co-founders of Sparkhub, came together to bring the event to the Maldives for the first time.

The second general edition of Startup Weekend Maldives was organized by Sparkhub in 2019, with 46 participants, 11 teams, and over 30+ ideas pitched during the event.

Lean Startup Machine

It took the team over a year to bring Lean Startup Machine to the Maldives in partnership with Dhiraagu, Lean Startup Machine is a 3-day workshop that teaches how to build a product that the customers want and run the right experiments to steer their business in the right direction.

In 2019, there were 44 participants with 9 teams who participated in the event, and 35 ideas were pitched. In 2020 We went Virtual for Lean Startup machine for the first time in the Maldives. This event saw 50 participants and 20 workshops completed.

Seedstars Maldives

The Online Seedstars World Competition 2020/21 — Maldives Edition was organized by Sparkhub and Dhiraagu.

The Seedstars team looks for the most promising early-stage startups from 90+ emerging markets that will receive intensive training on how to be investment-ready. They participate in local, regional, and global stage competitions to compete for a grand prize of up to USD 500,000 in equity investment.

11 Startups applied in 2020 and msgowl.com was crowned the winner for the local event in 2020/21.

Startup Maldives Network

The Startup Network Maldives (SNM) was an initiative launched in 2019 by Sparkhub poised to be a platform to be the face of the startup ecosystem in the Maldives. SMN is developed to foster the development of the startup ecosystem in the Maldives, be a regional hub for innovation, and be the birthplace of many successful startup stories originating from the Maldives.

To date, we have 15 Registered startups in the network and a verified Viber community of over 500+ members.

The first event by SNM was the Huddle, a bi-annual informal gathering to celebrate the success and failures of the startups in the Maldives, a platform for founders to share their startup stories. In 2019 four startups used the platform to share their stories.