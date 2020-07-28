Your One-Stop Grocery Store in Hulhumale- Happy Market Experience Centre

Happy Market has opened a new outlet in K.Hulhumale, called the Happy Market Experience Centre. The store is to provide all the food and drink products offered by the company under one roof.

The outlet was inaugurated on 10th October. CEO of Happy Market Ali Ihusan stated that the showroom will be extremely beneficial to those living in Hulhumale. Apart from canned and packet products, the showroom also features a variety of frozen goods.

Earlier in September, Happy Market announced the launch of “Happy Market Green Fleet”, eco-friendly, battery-operated vehicles. According to Ali Ihusan, the purpose of this is to make all vehicles carrying goods environmentally friendly.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives