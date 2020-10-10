IGS to launch first asteroid discovery programme in Maldives

The Institute for Global Success (IGS) is preparing to launch an asteroid discovery programme for the first time in the Maldives.

According to IGS, students enrolled in the grades 8-12 will be trained in the finding of undiscovered asteroids by utilising the data and information shared online by telescopes around the world.

IGS also invites volunteers interested in training the students to send in their CVs to [email protected] before 0000 hrs on October 12.

IGS will provide the required training for volunteers, who will work as ‘space ambassadors’ to help the students taking part in the asteroid discovery programme.

Noting that the programme is entirely free, the founder and CEO of IGS Riffath Mohamed stated that volunteers, who will be required to work only four hours a month, also stand a chance to discover asteroids.

“Participants that complete the programme will receive certificates from the US space agency NASA”, he said.

IGS also marked the World Space Week in the Maldives for the first time, through virtual activities on the theme ‘Satellites Improve Life’, held for students from October 4 to 10.

