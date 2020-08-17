VMware strengthens tech ecosystem in Sri Lanka and Maldives by appointing new Country Sales Manager

VMware, Inc., a leading innovator in enterprise software announced the appointment of Devendra Manuvel to the company’s leadership team as Country Sales Manager for Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

In his new role, Devandra will oversee the delivery of VMware’s industry-leading innovations to the region, enabling organisations to access next-generation technologies to pivot towards an increasingly digital and mobile-first economy.

With over 19 years of industry experience with a strong skill set spanning across enterprise technology, channel partner management and business development, Devandra will be responsible for leading business development for Sri Lanka and the Maldives, with a focus on strengthening partner relationships and delivering greater strategic value to customers as they navigate digital transformation to stay above a rapidly evolving business landscape.

Devendra’s previous role at VMware was to run channels in Sri Lanka and Maldives.

He actively led and cultivated strategic relationships across VMware and partner business organisations to help drive differentiated customer success. Prior to VMware, he also held a number of senior executive positions at Microsoft and IBM Software, making him a good candidate to fortify VMware’s mission to empower the technology and innovation ecosystems in Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

“I am honoured to take up this new role, especially at a time where keeping pace with digital transformation has become key to driving business results,” said Devendra. “With a budding IT industry valued at $ 5 billion and the country’s continued investments in the ICT sector, Sri Lanka has all the right conditions to grow into dominant player advancing technology and driving innovation for the South Asia region and beyond. VMware is excited to help these two budding economies embark on their digital transformation journeys to build inclusive and sustainable growth for businesses, industries and communities.”

“We are excited to have Devendra on board, as VMware helps businesses in Sri Lanka and the Maldives unlock growth opportunities with digital technologies. We are confident that Devendra’s addition to the leadership team will elevate VMware’s offerings to empower businesses in the region to achieve more,” said VMware Country Manager, Nascent and Vietnam Nitin Ahuja

