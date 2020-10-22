Vakkaru Maldives Brings Some of the World’s Best Tennis Players to Baa Atoll

The Maldives has never been associated with world-class tennis, until now. In the idyllic Baa Atoll, Vakkaru Maldives’ partnership with Tipsarevic Luxury Tennis was launched on the resort’s cobalt-blue courts on November 16; it will see some of the world’s top players lead tennis clinics and tutorials exclusively for guests of the luxury resort.

Indicative of the calibre of the player set to appear at Tipsarevic Luxury Tennis (TLT) sessions at Vakkaru Maldives in future, the inaugural TLT training programme runs until November 21 and features residencies from former world No.1 Angelique Kerber, former World No. 5 Rainer Schuettler, and TLT founder Janko Tipsarevic, himself a former world No. 8. These short-term residencies give exclusive opportunities for guests to have one-to-one sessions with the tennis pros while staying at Vakkaru Maldives. What’s more, visitors to Vakkaru Maldives will find the property’s facilities more than meet their playing requirements – a three-time Grand Slam tournament winner, Angelique Kerber has been using the resort’s Sports Fields and wellness amenities to train for the 2021 Australian Open, taking place in Melbourne in January.

Alongside the aforementioned players, the launch event was attended by Vakkaru Maldives’ owner, Vice Chairman of Travco Group, Karim El Chiaty and his wife, Ana Beatriz Barros, the resort’s General Manager Iain McCormack, and Serbian tennis pro Barbara Bonic, who has just joined the Vakkaru team on a full-time basis as a resident tennis coach and Tipsarevic Luxury Tennis ambassador. A tightly fought exhibition match, with Janko and Rainer taking on Angelique and Barbara, provided a thrilling highlight to the day’s proceedings.

TLT’s high-profile debut at Vakkaru Maldives will be followed in fast, and fine, fashion by a short-term residency from Canadian Tennis Pro Denis Shapovalov, currently ranked 12th in the world. The youngest player to crack the top 30 since 2005, his career-high ATP singles ranking is No. 10 in the world. He will lead an exclusive tennis clinic for Vakkaru guests from November 22 to the end of the month.

Janko Tipsarevic is committed to ensuring Vakkaru’s guests can enjoy competitive tennis games beyond compare in the Maldives, be they with a world-renowned player making a fleeting visit or against Barbara Bonic throughout the year. Speaking about his company’s partnership with Vakkaru Maldives he said: “Tipsarevic Luxury Tennis is dedicated to bringing the world’s best players to train with holidaymakers in some of the world’s most beautiful places, and we are thrilled to partner with Vakkaru Maldives. Whether trying their hands against a world-renowned athlete hosting a short-term residency or competing against our exceptionally skilled resident coach Barbara Bonic, guests of all abilities can expect a standard of training that surpasses anything else on offer in the Maldives.”

The launch follows the introduction of Vakkaru Maldives’ new hospitality concept Vakkare, which places the concept of physical, mental and emotional care at the core of all that Vakkaru provides. Speaking about the resort’s collaboration with Tipsarevic Luxury Tennis, General Manager Iain McCormack said: “We are honoured to welcome some of the world’s best tennis players to our private-island home and know that our guests will relish the chance to play against such esteemed athletes. With our overwater spa and gym, the beauty of Baa Atoll and all of our world-class amenities at their full disposal, opportunities for post-match relaxation and recovery are also plentiful. There is simply nowhere else to play world-class tennis quite like this.”

