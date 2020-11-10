Sunitha and Ram honeymooning in the Maldives

Singer Sunitha and digital media businessman Ram got married last month at a temple in Hyderabad. Their wedding ceremony became a point of discussion among the common public, media, and social media. For, both of them got married with the blessings of their respective parents, and kids.

The couple is now honeymooning in the Maldives. The island country has become the favourite destination for honeymoon for celebrities. Niharika and her husband Chaitanya too recently went to the Maldives for the honeymoon.

Sunitha took to Instagram to share the post from her resort on the vacation of Valentine’s day.

The 43-year-old Sunitha has a daughter and son from her first marriage. Her son is working in an MNC, while her daughter is pursuing a career in the music industry. Ram has no offspring from his previous marriage. Both Smith and Ram got separated from their respective spouses long back and got married on January 9th.

