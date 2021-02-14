1 Manta Air seaplane crash lands outside VIA, all on-board safe

A Manta Air seaplane crash-landed outside Velana International Airport (VIA) while attempting to land on Saturday morning, leaving two of the nine people on-board injured.

Manta Air confirmed the seaplane upturned and crashed at around 07:31 am on Saturday, while the aircraft was attempting to land at the VIA Seaplane Lagoon.

We confirm that a seaplane crash took place while landing at @VelanaAirport at 0731hrs. While there are no casualties reported, accident investigation & recovery is in progress. Passengers and crew has also been moved to health facilities. — Manta Air (@MantaAir) February 14, 2021

Nine people were aboard the Manta Aircraft at the time of the accident, which included six passengers and three crew members, according to the Maldives National Defense Force (MNDF), who was also deployed to the scene following the crash. One person is reported to have dislocated a shoulder in this incident, with Manta Air confirming that all those on board had been discharged from Tree Top Hospital and Hulhumale’ Hospital just before noon on Saturday.

Manta Air went on to thank the Maldives National Defense Force (MNDF) and Maldives Airports Company Limited (MACL) for their assistance following the crash. The airline also extended their gratitude to the hospitals that treated the injured after the crash, and noted the professionalism displayed by their crew in taking care of passengers during the incident.