Sun Siyam Iru Veli and Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, Maldives, re-open on the 1st October

Sun Siyam Resorts, the luxury Maldivian hotel and resorts brand, announced that the five-star Sun Siyam Iru Veli and the five-star Sun Siyam Vilu Reef will re-open on the 1st October, in line with current guidelines from the Maldivian government. Based on expert advice and guidelines from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Maldivian National Guidelines, Sun Siyam Resorts has launched its Sun Siyam Cares Programme. This has been designed to offer guests a minimal contact experience and implemented with the utmost safety, health and wellbeing of guests in mind, to ensure an environment that is safe and healthy for both staff and guests.

The Sun Siyam Cares programme ensures that all stays are relaxing and the implementation of this programme, enables guests to fully immerse themselves in the spirit of the Maldives. Sun Siyam Iru Veli and Sun Siyam Vilu Reef continues to remain committed to ensuring the highest standards are in place to ensure the safety and health of all its staff and esteemed guests. With two different resorts, both offering exceptional service, a range of exhilarating watersports, guests can ensure they will experience a healthy, safe and luxurious, authentic Maldivian experience at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef and Sun Siyam Iru Veli. With the implementation of the Sun Siyam Cares Programme combined with the exceptional offers, there has never been a better time to book a stunning Maldivian escape for less with these amazing offers from Sun Siyam Resorts.

