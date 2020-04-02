STO Introduces its Online Store ‘eSTOre’

State Trading Organization (STO) has introduced its online store “eSTOre” for delivery and pick-up services.

STO has opened the opportunity for its customers to order their products online and can pick-up the services from STO Supermarket or have STO’s delivery team to bring the products to the doorsteps.

These services will be available to Male’, Hulhumale’ and Villimale’. Customers can place orders via storate.mv.

STO has outsourced delivery services from Redbox Maldives. Redbox Maldives has assured that they will be delivering services during the curfew time as well.

STO advises all its customers to practice social distancing during this time and opt for its eSTOre.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives