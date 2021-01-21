Sri Lankan Airlines to Resume London-Maldives Direct Flights from 13th February

Sri Lankan Airlines will resume London to Maldives direct flights from 13th February 2020 onwards. The airline will operate 02 weekly flights on Wednesdays and Sundays.

SriLankan Airlines is an award-winning airline with a solid reputation for service, comfort, safety, reliability, and punctuality, providing convenient connections to its global route network of 113 destinations in 51 countries.

Ace Aviation Services Maldives is the General Sales Agent for SriLankan Airlines in the Maldives. The airline operates daily flights to Colombo with smooth connections to over 53 destinations worldwide, providing passenger and cargo services.

Ace Aviation Services Maldives is a joint venture between Inner Maldives Holidays, one of the largest tour operators in the Maldives and Aitken Spence Travels, the leading Destination Management Company in Sri Lanka.

The Maldives reopened borders to all nationalities from 15th July 2020. All visitors are granted a 30-day free on-arrival visa with a confirmed booking for a stay at any registered tourist facility in the country.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives