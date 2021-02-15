Shilpa Shetty is in a beach please mood in Flashback Friday post from Maldives vacay

Shilpa Shetty has travelled the world and has many stunning pictures from her vacations in various countries. But the Maldives is being considered the hottest holiday destination these days, isn’t it? So, on Friday, February 19, Shilpa Shetty dug out a throwback photo from her Maldives album and shared it with her fans on Instagram. The actress can be seen soaking in the sun in a pretty blue outfit by the beach in the photo from 2018.

WHAT DID SHILPA SHETTY POST?

Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to share a gorgeous picture of herself enjoying spectacular views that the Maldives has to offer. She can be seen donning a perfect blue outfit as she sits in a chair and poses for the camera. She also wore black sunglasses. The background is absolutely lovely with the sea, sky and palm trees. Missing the beach, the actress captioned the photo, “Beach, please? #FlashbackFriday #beachplease #lifeisabeach #friyay #throwback #weekendvibes (sic).”

SHILPA’S PIC WITH DHADKAN CO-STAR SUNIEL SHETTY

Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to share a picture Suniel Shetty, who starred with her in the superhit film Dhadkan. The actors were joined by casting director-filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra. She captioned the photo, “Dev, Anjali aur Chabbra .. purane dost nayi #dhadkan. When two Shetty’s come together poor @castingchhabra. What say @suniel.shetty. #friends #laughs #positivity #workandfun #gratitude (sic).”

WHAT’S ON THE WORK FRONT?

Shilpa Shetty will next be seen in Hungama 2. The sequel to the 2003 hit film Hungama also stars Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaaferi and Pranitha Subhash in pivotal roles. The actress will also star in Sabbir Khan’s upcoming film Nikamma. The movie was scheduled to release last year but it had to be postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Bing News :