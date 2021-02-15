Amy Willerton reveals she’s joined OnlyFans during Maldives break

Amy Willerton shared a slew of envy-inducing snaps from her getaway to the Maldives with fiancé Daniel Day and their daughter Demelza on Instagram this week.

The model, 28 – who recently claimed a number of influencers are ‘pretending’ to be home in the UK while in Dubai, amid backlash over their ‘working’ trips during the pandemic’ – jetted to the Indian Ocean destination from the UAE last week.

And amid the selection of snapshots taken on the powdery white sand, the erstwhile Miss Universe contestant revealed that she has joined racy subscription site OnlyFans – because she finds ‘so much of social media dishonest’.

Sunny getaway: Amy Willerton took to Instagram to share a slew of snaps of herself enjoying a break in the Maldives this week

In her sun-kissed vacation snaps, the brunette beauty looked sensational as she posed in a patterned halterneck bikini, in which she proudly displayed her tanned and taut physique.

Sporting a bright orange bikini in another snap, the star was also seen frolicking on the shores with her 13-month-old daughter Demelza.

Another heart-warming snap showed Amy and Daniel planting kisses on each of their offspring’s cheeks, while she pulled a face and held on tightly to her Moana doll.

Video footage showed her riding through the island on a moped, while further snaps showed her wading into the welcoming azure waters of the Indian Ocean.

Family time: The brunette beauty has been enjoying her break with fiancé Daniel Day and their daughter Demelza

Bikini: The star looked enviably tanned and toned as she posed in an array of skimpy bikinis

Signing up: The erstwhile Miss Universe contestant revealed that she has joined racy subscription site OnlyFans – because she finds ‘so much of social media dishonest’

Also this week, she took to Instagram to announce that she had joined racy subscription site OnlyFans.

She said in her video announcement: ‘Hi, it’s Amy Willerton. I have joined OnlyFans. So much of social media is dishonest now and I want a place that’s honest, open and somewhere that I can get to know you guys and you can really get to know me.’

Hinting potential subscribers are in for a wild ride, she concluded: ‘It’s just whether you can handle me or not. Subscribe now.’

While a number of celebrities have joined OnlyFans, some have shared x-rated images of themselves, while others have used the platform to post workouts and other lifestyle content.

Fun and frolics: Sporting a bright orange bikini in another snap, the star was also seen frolicking on the shores with her 13-month-old daughter Demelza

Doting: The model was seen doting on her adorable toddler daughter during the luxury break

Abroad: The star is among a number of celebrities who remain abroad amid the UK’s lockdown

As her break came to an end on Thursday, Amy returned to Instagram to share a snap of herself in a white swimsuit.

She wrote: ‘I did two things that scared me this week…1) I sang karaoke alone for the first time ( normally I drag on a cop out sidekick ) and 2) I launched my @onlyfans account #subscribenow for exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else!’

The star also said: ‘Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy? @kihaa.maldives … trip coming to end and my heart is in tears at the thought of leaving but so grateful to have been here.

‘This has been such an escape from reality, no masks, no shoes, no drama, no bitterness- just peace and beauty. If you want to book the ultimate escape holiday post lockdown you will not find a more glorious place.’

Real life: As their trip came to an end, Amy spoke about how much she’d enjoyed her time there

Easy rider: Video footage showed the erstwhile Miss Universe contestant riding through the island on a moped

We are family: The family posed for another snapshot in the final hours of their sun-soaked trip

Promo: As she posted her final snap from her trip, Amy, 28, once again promoted her OnlyFans

It comes after Amy recently claimed a number of influencers are ‘pretending’ to be home when they’re actually in Dubai.

The star, who jetted to the United Arab Emirates last year with daughter Demelza, said she feels sorry for those ‘criticised’ who have ‘owned’ being abroad during the pandemic.

Taking to her Instagram Stories late last month, Amy engaged in a candid Q&A session and said those deceiving fans should ‘own their truth’.

The model insisted that she wouldn’t ‘name any names’ but commented on how ‘sad’ it is that people are ‘getting praise’ when they’re ‘completely lying’ about their whereabouts.

‘Pretending’: Amy previously claimed some influencers are ‘pretending’ to be home when they’re actually in Dubai

‘Own it’: The model, who jetted to the UAE, said she feels sorry for those ‘criticised’ who have ‘owned’ being abroad (Chloe Ferry pictured in Dubai recently; there is no suggestion she’s the influencer referenced)

The I’m A Celeb star was asked for her thoughts on influencers jetting to Dubai over December and January for ‘work’ and in the process avoiding UK’s third lockdown.

To which Amy answered with: ‘OK, I have a lot to say about this… some of it which I probably shouldn’t say. But I’m a big believer in owning your truth so… I’m here in Dubai, I see a lot of people, who on social media, are pretending they’re at home.

‘The Netflix, say they’re at home, I’m in it with you and they’re not… they’re here! Remember, smoking mirrors OK? Social media is NOT real! It’s a glimpse, it’s not that person’s life.

‘I guess I do feel sorry in some ways for the influencers who came over here and actually just owned the fact they were here and are receiving death threats for it…

Thoughts: The I’m A Celeb star was asked for her thoughts on influencers jetting to Dubai over December and January for ‘work’ amid the pandemic (Love Island’s Amber Gill pictured in Dubai, there is no suggestion she’s the influencer referenced)

Candid: Taking to her Instagram Stories, Amy engaged in a candid Q&A session and said those deceiving fans should ‘own their truth’

Location: She said, ‘I’m here in Dubai, I see a lot of people, who on social media, are pretending they’re at home… Remember, smoking mirrors OK? Social media is NOT real’

‘I think that is actually really sad when there are a lot of people getting praise when they are completely lying to you all. I’m not naming any names, I’m not like that, but I’m just saying… it’s not real.’

Amy went on to admit that she understands why people are ‘angry’ and ‘upset’ over people travelling during the pandemic as everyone has ‘suffered’ so much.

She said: ‘Because people have suffered so much in this, I get why they are angry. I get why people are so upset. I know when I’ve had fears about things that are out of my control like death for instance, putting it out out there.

‘The only comfort I find is we’re all in it together, we all have to die at some point. That is my way of comforting with that I guess, it’s kind of the same thing in this.

Truth: She also said, ‘I think that is actually really sad when there are a lot of people getting praise when they are completely lying to you all. I’m not naming any names, I’m not like that’

Working abroad: ‘I guess I do feel sorry in some ways for the influencers who came over here and actually just owned the fact they were here and are receiving death threats for it,’ she said

‘Because it is so so awful, your comfort, I think everyone has found in all this… is the community that’s formed from the suffering. Getting through each day.

‘Getting through the first lockdown and we’ve been so lucky we’re not going through that now.

‘I’m not going to pretend to know what everyone’s going though right now, I don’t, I don’t, I have no idea how you’re all still doing it. You’re all heroes, I would have 100% rebelled by now.’

Amy added: ‘This virus spreads in a way that, means a lot of people are vulnerable and a lot of people are at risk.

‘We don’t know enough about it to be able to just carry on life… so for now, I’m going to own the fact I’m here.

Abroad: Love Island’s Laura Anderson has also been staying in Dubai and sharing several updates (there is no suggestion she is the influencer referenced)

Work trip: Georgia Steel, who has insisted she is on a ‘work’ trip, recently jetted to the Maldives after flying to Dubai, she has been sharing snaps from her trip (there is no suggestion she is the influencer referenced)

‘I’m going to own the fact I’m extremely lucky and I’m going to try and enjoy each day. Because I’ve got the opportunity to do so which is frigging amazing.’

It comes after fellow reality star, Olivia Attwood recently criticised her influencer pals who said they are ‘working abroad’ amid the novel coronavirus crisis, before asking fans to stop trolling them.

In January, the Love Island star, 29, took to her Instagram Stories from her Manchester home to criticise her reality star and influencer pals, who remain in Dubai, for claiming they are ‘working abroad’ amid the coronavirus crisis.

Addressing the furore over her comments later in the week, Olivia insisted that she doesn’t want to encourage any ‘hurtful behaviour’ and told any of her angry followers to instead ‘unfollow’ people.

Grateful: She ended her video by saying, ‘I’m going to own the fact I’m here. I’m going to own the fact I’m extremely lucky and I’m going to try and enjoy each day’

Olivia’s video came as it was revealed that travellers returning to the UK from the UAE will have to quarantine following a 52 per cent surge in the number of COVID -19 cases there – an undoubted shock for the influencer-packed city.

Influencers’ fun-filled getaways might be overshadowed on their return as travellers returning to the UK need to present proof of a negative Covid test result.

New arrivals who flout the rules will face a minimum £500 fine, while the operator who transported them will also be fined.

Passengers will still have to quarantine for 10 days regardless of their test results, transport minister Robert Courts said in a statement.