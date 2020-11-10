Sanya Malhotra is enjoying every bit of Maldives, shares breath-taking video

The Maldives has become a one-stop destination for spending leisure time and water sport adventures. It seems Bollywood is obsessed with the beautiful island. With the sea, coral reefs, and the adventures, Maldives has it all.

Sanya Malhotra’s breath-taking video:

Bollywood’s Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra has been spotted in the Maldives and enjoying every bit of her vacation. The curly girl shared a video with her insta fam giving a sneak peek of her amazing vacation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanya Malhotra💥 (@sanyamalhotra_)



Sanya also shared her bikini picture indulging in the blue waves.

A few weeks back, Sara Ali Khan shared throwback pictures from her Maldives vacation. She was spotted there with her brother Ibrahim and mother Amrita Singh.

Other than Sara, Taapsee Pannu, Kiara Advani, Ananya Pandey, Tara Sutaria are the celebrities who have been obsessed with the Blue Island.

