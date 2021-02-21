Maldives vaccinates over 50,000 against COVID-19

MALE, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — The Maldives has inoculated over 50,000 people against COVID-19, local media reported Wednesday.

Data from the Health Protection Agency (HPA) showed that 6,230 people were vaccinated on Monday, raising the country’s total number of vaccinated to 50,047.

The Maldives received 100,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine from India on Feb. 1 and has purchased another 700,000 doses from AstraZeneca which is expected to arrive in two months.

Vaccinations are being conducted through eight centres in the capital region of Greater Male and 66 centres in the atolls.

