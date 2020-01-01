Pranitha Subhash and Vedhika are the latest celebs to head to Maldives

The Maldives seems to have become the favourite location for many of our celebs to fly off for a quick vacation. While the newly married couple Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are still enjoying their honeymoon in the Maldives, two other celebs – Pranitha Subhash and Vedhika – too have landed separately in the island country. The two actresses, on their social media pages, have shared photo and video of them just arriving at their respective places of stay in the Maldives.

Sharing a photograph, Pranitha writes, “Touchdown malé (sic).” The actress looks absolutely in an upbeat mood. In the pic she’s seen sporting a chic denim outfit paired with white sneakers and sunglasses. Whereas Vedhika, on her social media page, shares a short video of them getting a warm welcome at the resort and she adds hashtags like #Holiday and #Maldives. She sports a blue casual wear and a pair of sneakers. She has her hair tied behind and wears trendy shades. The actress looks totally in a holiday mood.

Since the time several places have started opening up for tourism after several months of lockdown due to the pandemic, many celebs have travelled to the Maldives to spend their vacation. Earlier, celebs like Varun Dhawan and Taapsee, too, enjoyed vacation in the Maldives before they resumed work. The stunning pictures shared by these celebrities with an eye-catching backdrop of beach and sand are just too alluring for those who love travelling.

