Love Island’s Georgia Harrison wows in a pink bikini after escaping lockdown on Maldives trip

LOVE Island’s Georgia Harrison showed off her incredible figure in a pink bikini by the ocean in the Maldives.

The reality star, 25, giggled while holding a glass of wine and looked to be having a blast in the idyllic location.

Georgia Harrison showed off her figure in a pink bikiniCredit: Instagram

She wrote on Instagram: “Laugh until your abs hurt 😹✌️💕.”

Her hair was tied up in a cute pink bobble as she stood in front of the turquoise water.

Fans loved it, with one writing: “How cute are you 🔥.”

Another commented: “Wow you beauty.”

She enjoyed a glass of wine by the oceanCredit: Instagram

Georgia escaped lockdown in the nick of timeCredit: Instagram

A third posted: “🔥🔥 Hot stuff.”

Essex girl Georgia is on the exotic island in the Indian Ocean with her mum for her birthday.

She managed to get flights just before the UK was plunged back in to lockdown last week.

Taking to her Instagram story, Georgia told her fans she simply wasn’t prepared to be housebound for another month.

She said: “Apparently lockdown is back on and I just ain’t doing it this time.

Georgia is on holiday with her mumCredit: Instagram

The reality star has been sharing pics on InstagramCredit: Instagram

“So I tell you what this is more like it.

“Boris, you ain’t getting me this time… got to go, got a piña colada on the way!”

Georgia’s getaway has seen some followers accuse of her breaking rules, something she addressed head on.

“So many Karen’s hating cause I swerved lockdown,” she responded.

“I got a COVID test and flew me and my mum somewhere safe and beautiful for her birthday rather than sitting in a flat bedrudging banana bread and doing laps around the living room who wouldn’t if they could?”

Georgia could be stranded until lockdown endsCredit: Instagram

She’s packed an assortment of cheeky bikinisCredit: Instagram

And the pair could soon be off to Dubai after discovering their flights home have been cancelled.

Georgia didn’t seem too bothered about the news, instead asking which of her pals would be in the Middle East at the same time.

She said: “Stranded in paradise baby just heard my flight backs cancelled.

“Who’s in Dubai looks like that’s my next stop in 2 weeks lucky I packed my favourite boots.”

