Police fine 122, arrest 5 for violating lock-down in Male’

Maldives Police Service released Sunday’s statistics, confirming that a total of 191 individuals were fined and 12 were arrested for violating lockdown orders in the greater Male’ region on April 26.

Overall, authorities have imposed 819 fines and arrested 61 individuals for violating lockdown measures implemented in the capital area after the confirmation of the first case of community spread in the Maldives.

The police also issued 147 permits on Sunday, to citizens that required to leave their homes to fulfil essential needs, bringing the total number of permits issued amidst the lockdown to 4,500.

Authorities have stated that those who leave their homes without clearance during the lockdown period will be fined MVR 1,000 while individuals that repeatedly violate regulations will be taken into custody.

Maldives has recorded a significant increase in COVID-19 cases since its first confirmed case in the capital city of Male’ on April 15 involving a local woman that sought assistance from a flu clinic in Malé after developing symptoms.

There are currently 214 positive, 198 active and two probable cases of COVID-19 in the Maldives, with a total of 16 recoveries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. The new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 2.99 million people and claimed over 207,000 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, more than 881,500 people have recovered.

