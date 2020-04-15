PAL still flying, bringing Filipinos home

Philippine Airlines (PAL) continues to repatriate Filipinos, bringing them home while the world is fighting COVID19.

PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna shared that another PAL Airbus A330-300 departed Manila in the wee hours of the morning to head out to Male in the Maldives, not for some sun and sea, but to repatriate Filipinos who are yearning to come home.

Soon, a PAL flight will be departing Manila for Milan to fetch Filipinos and bring them home to the Philippines. Lately, PAL has been busy flying repatriation flights left and right.

While all their regular domestic and international passenger flights remain suspended, PAL continues to operate repatriation and all-cargo flights. Since March 24, PAL has operated flights to Vancouver, Toronto, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, London, Auckland, and a few Asian destinations, all bringing home Filipinos.

Recently, the national carrier headed out to London to ferry back British nationals and returned carrying Filipinos back home.

PAL has always played a huge role in repatriating Filipinos, even from countries not on its destination list, even during times of war or civil unrest.

In 1991, Philippine Airlines repatriated Filipinos from the Gulf area during Operation Desert Storm. In 2014, PAL brought home Filipinos from a civil war in Libya. These are just some of the countless moments when PAL rose to the challenge of flying home Filipinos from danger anywhere in the world.

In the CoviD-19 pandemic, PAL takes extra precautionary measures to ensure safety on every flight. The airline provides Personal Protective Equipment for their flight attendants to keep them and the passengers safe. The airline also adheres to strict government-imposed safety protocols.

