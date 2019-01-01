Planning an Event? Enhance the Venue with Flowers by GoBig Flower Lab

If you’re looking for ways to enhance your next big event, one of the top things on your list should be flower decorations. They are beautiful, simple décor connecting indoor and outdoor in a warm and welcoming manner. And the best place to find high-quality floral arrangements is the GoBig Flower Lab.

GoBig is a well-known wedding planning company in the Maldives, specialized conceptualization, planning, management and execution of wedding services. Established by a group of skilled, industry-savvy individuals, the company has brought together a team of impassioned, fresh and creative minds who have developed an intense comprehension of the field, an asset they use to ensure every event is unique, stress-free, memorable and most importantly, in accordance with customer’s vision.

GoBig Flower Lab was introduced to provide flowers according to the client’s taste, chosen design and arrangements. The flowers are very much dealt with appropriate ventilation and prescriptions required for it to remain long. The team goes the extra mile to make your day special.

For more info contact 770 3636.

