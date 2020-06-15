One in Every Ten Employees Lost Jobs Due to COVID-19: Survey

A joint survey carried out by the Health Protection Agency (HPA) and the Maldives National University (MNU) has revealed that one in every ten Employees have lost their employment due to COVID-19.

In May, Health Protection Agency and the Maldives National University began surveys via online questionnaires and methods to observe the economic impact of the society as a cause of the ongoing pandemic. The first phase of the survey collected data from 2871 people and the survey was completed by 2697 people.

According to the researches done, 29 per cent of the participants had lost their jobs, which is equal to one in every ten employees. It also shows that one in every ten is at risk of losing their jobs next month. As per predictions, the survey also supports that the COVID-19 pandemic severely affected the businesses. While five in every ten businesses that took part in the survey were affected, four in ten businesses do not have an income either.

While 44 per cent of people have not worked at all following the health emergency lockdown, 37 per cent worked from home according to the survey. And eight per cent of people had worked two or three times a week while 11 per cent of people worked as usual.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives