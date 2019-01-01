New Adidas Arrivals at Sonee Sports! 5 Adidas Must-Haves

Sonee Sports has announced new Adidas Arrivals at the outlet. Get your favourite sports clothes in-store or online.

Adidas Ankle Socks 3 Pairs

Light, thin and built for comfort, these ankle-length socks come three pairs to a pack. They’re made of cotton-rich fabric with knit-in arch support and a smooth toe seam. An Adidas logo accents the ribbed cuff for sporty style.

Adidas Must-Haves Aeroready 3-Stripes T-Shirt

Mornings on the track. Afternoons in the weight room. This juniors’ Adidas t-shirt keeps up with a busy training schedule. It’s cut with overhead movement in mind, giving you full coverage through shoulder presses and pull-ups. The best part? It’s made with recycled materials, part of Adidas’ commitment to helping end plastic waste.

Adidas Runner Long Sleeve Top

You never regret going on a run. But sometimes just getting out the door is the hardest part. The weather might not be consistent, but your training can be when you have the right clothes. This Adidas long sleeve t-shirt is your go-to for cool-weather workouts. A longer sleeve length and thumbholes help you brace against blustery weather.

Adidas Own The Run Cooler T-shirt

Maybe a t-shirt can’t save the planet, but it’s a start. This Adidas running shirt is made with recycled materials as part of our commitment to creating a sustainable future. Breathable, quick-drying fabric keeps you comfortable in hot weather.

Adidas Equipment Top Short Sleeve

Stay cool during intense workouts and practices in this t-shirt. Made of a recycled polyester interlock, it’s cut for a slim fit. The fabric is breathable and quick-drying so you stay comfortable as you move through your reps. A mesh panel in the back increases airflow.

