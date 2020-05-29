The setting: a luxurious hideaway of poetic beauty – white sands, coconut palms, the jewel-toned colours of the Indian Ocean. Your time on the island – utterly bespoke and timeless.

Naladhu Private Island Maldives promises extraordinary getaways for the jet-set elite, with buyouts of the entire island for the ultimate in exclusivity and privacy.

Naladhu Private Island Maldives is home to 20 elegant and spacious private houses fronting the blue waters of the Indian Ocean. Stay for a minimum of three nights on an exclusive island takeover, for a maximum of 50 guests. Every space is yours and yours alone, from The Living Room’s beachfront dining scene to the pristine shores overlooking the blue lagoon. Customise an Intimate Dining Affair exclusively for your group or enjoy a variety of dining options on our neighbouring resort islands – the choice is yours.

Naladhu Private Island Maldives private island buy out package starts from USD 35,000 per night and includes:

20 luxurious houses, all with private pools

Personalised butler service for each villa to cater to your every whim, 24 hours a day

Daily gourmet breakfast available at any time of the day

Personalised menus at The Living Room or in residence

In-Residence Spa – a uniquely luxurious wellness journey of unparalleled personal attention

Nirvana Day Cruise experience– a cruise aboard your luxury private yacht for a day of snorkelling and island hopping

Extensive choice of watersports activities (for all levels) as well as access to a direct surf point

Access to the private island “Gulhifushi” for snorkelling and relaxation

Access to sister islands Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort and Anantara Veli Maldives Resort

Resort doctor available 24-hours

Stay with Peace of Mind Hygiene programme applied

Terms and Conditions:

The rate is inclusive of 10% service charge, 12% goods & services tax (GST), and green tax of USD 6 per person per night.

The rate quoted is inclusive of breakfast and is subject to seasonal variations and change without notice.

A non-refundable full deposit prepayment is required at the time of booking.

Flight details must be provided 48 hours prior to arrival for speedboat transfers to be arranged.

The above benefits may not be used in conjunction with any other promotion or exchanged for any other service or cash.

Naladhu Private Island Maldives from Anantara Resorts is a luxury resort of 20 private houses on the edge of a pristine lagoon in South Malé Atoll, only 30 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport. Maldivian for ‘beautiful island’, the resort lives up to its name with coral-fringed beaches lapped by azure seas, and unspoiled natural jungle at its heart. Each house at Naladhu Private Island comes with a private pool and 24/7 dedicated butler service, with world-class dining and a luxury spa onsite. Naladhu Private Island Maldives has been named best resort in the Indian Ocean three years in a row by Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards, as well as third best resort in the world.

Full details are available at the link below: